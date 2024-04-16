Congress cheated Madigas: Dr. RS Praveen Kumar

Live
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool Parliament candidate Dr. Rs Praveen Kumar said that the Congress has cheated the Madigas who have the largest population in the state in three SC Parliament seats in Telangana by not allocating even one MP seat. R.S. Praveen Kumar alleged.
He participated and spoke as the Chief Guest at the Bahujan Mahaneyula Jayanti Utsavala Sabha held under the auspices of Madiga Political United Forum in Nagar Kurnool town on Tuesday. He said that it is to strangle the voice of the Madiga race by depriving them of representation in the Parliament.
The leaders of Ikyevedi have condemned the stand of the Congress saying that the Congress has done injustice to Madigas who are the largest population in the state by not giving MP ticket. He called on no Madigas to vote for Congress in the next election. Former MLA of Acchampet Guvvala Balraj, MPTC Mangi Vijay and others participated in this program.