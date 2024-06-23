Congress committed to fulfil all poll promises says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Khammam : Revenue, Housing and I &PR Civil Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has assured that the government has no intention of backing down in fulfilling the promises made to the poor. “Our government is sincere in fulfilling all the promises made during the elections,” he said. On Saturday, the minister toured Nelakondapally and Tirumalayapalem mandals and visited many villages and received applications from the villagers.

On this occasion, Ponguleti said that as per the promise given, everything was being done for the loan waiver for the farmers.

“As promised, the loan waiver will be implemented from July,” said the Minister. He revealed that the farmers’ loans will be waived with Rs 31,000 crores.

“Indiramma houses will be granted to the poorest of the poor first,” he said. “In the next three years, Indiramma houses will be provided to all the deserving poor in Palair constituency. CC roads and drainage will be constructed in front of every house in the constituency within the next year,” he said. The Minister also assured that all the eligible people will be granted ration cards and support pensions would be given. He said that necessary panchayat buildings, community halls, and basic facilities would be provided in the villages and steps taken to supply drinking water.

Later, he distributed cheques to 21 beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi of Nelakondapalli mandal in Rajeshwarapuram village and 40 beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi of Tirumalayapalem mandal in Bachchodu village.