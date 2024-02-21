Congress condemns BJP leader’s comments on Deepa Dasmunshi

Hyderabad: The Congress leaders cutting across rank and file have condemned the statements made by former MLA NVSS Prabhakar’s comments on AICC (TS) incharge Deepa Dasmunshi.

Responding to his statements, AICC spokesperson Sujata Paul, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud, MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, PCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, PCC spokesperson Addanki Dayakar, Mettu Sai Kumar, Chairman Fishermen cell and scores of others have strongly condemned. They felt that by trying to offend the West Bengal-based leader, Prabhakar was trying to catch the limelight, as he was aiming for the Malkajgiri seat from the BJP. Prabhakar has accused the AICC in charge of accepting gifts like a ‘Benz car’ from some influential leaders.

Earlier in the day, NSUI State Vice President Adam Srujan Kumar, along with other student leaders, burned the effigy of NVSS Prabhakar, terming his comments as ‘derogatory’. “We condemn his words and caution him to take back his words. If he does not yield, we will begin agitation against the leader and will not let him campaign during the elections. These are all false allegations, and he should retract,” the NSUI leader demanded.