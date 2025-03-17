Congress decries insult to Speaker, protests

Khammam: City Congress Committee president Md Javeed alleged that the BRS leaders have always felt that Dalits are a burden on them. The party staged a protest on Sunday against an insult heaped on Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumarin the assembly. They burn the effigies of BRS MLA Jagadeeshwar Reddy and working president KTR in front of the district Congress office. State Handicrafts Corporationchairman Naidu Satyam, district Mahila Congress president DobbalaSoujanyalamalso took part in the protests. The leaders criticised that the BRS leadership was behaving disrespectfully towards Dalit leaders and people’s representatives from Dalit communities.They reminded that in the past, MLA Sampath Kumar was dismissed from the Assembly when he discriminated against Dalits.

The Congress leaders said that the BRS leaders had insulted the Speaker because a Dalit person was the Speaker of the Assembly.They said that it was shameful that those who had experience of serving as ministers and were supposed to act constitutionally should insult the Speaker. They demanded that Jagadish Reddy tender apology to the Speaker for his misconduct.

District RTA member Gajjelli Venkanna, city OBC,minority and ST cell presidents, Banala Laxman, Sheikh Abbas Bheg Shankar Nayak, corporators LakavatSaidulu Nayak, Raparthi Sarath, Chamakuri Venkata and others participated in the programme.