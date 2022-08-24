Congress demands measures to prevent spread of Dengue, viral fever

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former chairman of Hyderabad Congress Minorities Department Sameer Waliulllah expressed his concern over the outbreak of Dengue, viral fever and other vector-borne diseases in Hyderabad and its outskirts.

In a media statement on Tuesday, he said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has utterly failed to implement an effective Monsoon Action Plan, which not only resulted in flooding and inundation of low-lying areas during rains, but also caused the spread of viral, water-borne and vector-borne diseases in the city.

"The GHMC failed to take up spraying operations in an effective manner. Consequently, he said thousands of cases of Dengue, Malaria and viral fever were being reported in both government and public hospitals", added Sameer.

The Congress leader said that over a thousand cases of Dengue, viral fever and so on were being registered in the government hospitals alone. The number is much higher if we include the cases being reported in private hospitals and local clinics.

"The TRS government has taken public health too lightly, almost all parts of Telangana, especially Hyderabad, have been witnessing incessant rainfall for the last two month, but the State government did not take concrete measures to deal with the possible outbreak of diseases related to rains," stated Sameer while adding that the Congress party has been alerting the authorities on the issue since the beginning.