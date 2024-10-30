Live
Just In
Congress Discusses Caste Census at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) convened a meeting today at Gandhi Bhavan, focusing on the issue of a caste census. The meeting was chaired by TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar, who emphasized the importance of addressing caste demographics to ensure equitable resource distribution and representation within the state.
During the session, party leaders discussed the potential impact of a caste census on social justice policies, highlighting its relevance in addressing issues faced by various communities. Mahesh Kumar stated that the Congress Party remains committed to pushing for policies that promote inclusivity and social equality.
The Congress Party's stance on caste census has sparked interest across Telangana’s political landscape, as leaders from various parties are also voicing their views on the topic. Today’s meeting marks a significant step for the Congress as it continues to champion initiatives that aim to address social and economic inequalities in the state.