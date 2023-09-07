Congress first list likely after CWC meet

Hyderabad: The Congress appears to be in a mood to wait for greater clarity on the issue of ‘one nation one election’ before it decides on announcing the list of party candidates for the Assembly polls in the state. In case the Centre decides to go in for partial ‘one nation one election’ clubbing the elections in the five states that are due to go to polls ahead of the scheduled Lok Sabha elections, the AICC will have to take a fresh look into the list of candidates as it may have to field some of them for the Lok Sabha elections.



In view of this, despite the much hype given by the TPCC in the last few days that it would soon announce the list, the screening committee has not yet shortlisted the names. However, party sources maintain that they will wait for the completion of the Congress Working Committee meeting slated to be held on September 16 in Hyderabad before submitting their recommendations to the party high command. The Congress is also having second thoughts on the announcement of the list as it wants to minimise the backlash from aspirants who failed to get a ticket.

One of the aspirants said that they do not know when the uncertainty would end.



Former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that no decision regarding shortlisting of the candidates was taken at the Wednesday meeting.

He said more consultations would take place before finalising the list to be sent to the party high command.

It may be mentioned here that the poll panel led by K Muralidharan was here on a three-day visit and held meetings with Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC), former PCC presidents and other important leaders besides District Congress Committees (DCC).

Wrapping up their visit, they said it was decided to hold another round of deliberations over the reports presented by the PEC and suggestions made by the DCCs as part of scrutiny of the aspirants.

The committee also decided to forward the details of the reports so far compiled to the Central Election Committee (CEC).

It may take another 15 days or so before the names were finalised, the sources said. On an average best of three names will be forwarded to the CEC, said AICC (Telangana in-charge) Manikrao Thakre.