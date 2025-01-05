Congress gives priority to women welfare: Seethakka

Shadnagar: The Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Seethakka stated that the state prospers when women are happy and that the Congress government prioritises women’s welfare. On Saturday, Minister Seethakka participated as the chief guest in the inauguration of various development works and buildings in the Shadnagar constituency.

Minister Seethakka, along with Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar and Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayanareddy, inaugurated the Women’s Federation Building constructed at a cost of ₹35 lakh and the Community Hall built at a cost of ₹15 lakh in Madhurapur village, Farooqnagar mandal. The Minister laid the foundation stone for the BT road works to be constructed from Kammadam to Sheriguda via Madhurapur at a cost of ₹8 crore. She also laid the foundation stone for the BT road to be constructed from Farooqnagar to Chegur via Veerlapalli at a cost of ₹19.4 crore in Chegur village, Nandigama Mandal. Additionally, she laid the foundation stone for the BT road to be constructed from Chegur to Symbiosis Road at a cost of ₹7 crore. The Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Gram Panchayat building in Appareddiguda village at a cost of ₹23 lakh. In Madhurapur village, Seethakka distributed a cheque of ₹50 crore to women’s associations.

On this occasion, Minister Seethakka highlighted that the government is providing ₹50 crore in loans without any interest, with the government bearing the interest cost. She mentioned that free bus services have been provided for women and criticised the opposition leaders for making baseless allegations against the provision of free buses for poor women. She recalled that while the previous governments increased the price of cooking gas to ₹1,200 during their ten-year rule, the Congress government, after coming to power, is providing cylinders for ₹500. She also mentioned that 200 units of free electricity are being provided. She explained that various businesses have been identified for women, including women’s power canteens, event management, and solar plants for electricity production. She stated that the government is providing mobile fish vending vehicles to women’s associations. Each vehicle costs ₹10 lakh, and the government is providing them to women’s associations at a subsidized rate of ₹4 lakh, with a 60 per cent subsidy. She mentioned that 32 vehicles are being provided to women’s associations, one for each district. She urged women to make use of the opportunities provided by the government and excel economically.