Congress Government Aims to Empower Women, Says Minister Seethakka

Hyderabad – Minister Seethakka emphasised the Congress government's commitment to women's empowerment during her address at the Indira Mahila Shakti programme held at the Yusufguda Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium. She stated, “We are working with the intention of making women queens,” highlighting initiatives aimed at reducing women's financial dependency on men.

She outlined several key measures introduced by the government, including the provision of free bus travel for women, the establishment of Kuttumish food processing units, and the delegation of management of grain purchase centres in rural areas to women's groups. Seethakka lauded CM Revanth Reddy for elevating the status of women within the government.

Addressing opposition criticisms, she remarked, “While we are providing free bus facilities, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is disrespecting this initiative.”