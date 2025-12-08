Congress govt fulfilled 80 pc of promises, says TPCC prez

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday said the Congress government has already implemented 80 per cent of its poll assurances and asserted that the remaining promises will be fulfilled over the next three years.

Addressing the media in Nizamabad, Mahesh Kumar Goud strongly countered Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, stating that the latter “has no right to criticise” the Congress government in Telangana.

“What has Kishan Reddy brought to Hyderabad and Telangana? The people of Jubilee Hills taught the BJP a lesson in the by-poll by not even allowing it to retain its deposit,” he remarked.

It may be recalled that Kishan Reddy had alleged that the Congress government was selling government lands to run the state. He claimed the government had “raised the curtain on land ‘danda’ in the name of the HILT policy” and was attempting to dispose of more than 9,000 acres. He also accused the government of issuing the GO unilaterally and acting arbitrarily.