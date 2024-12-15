Congress harbours no grudge against any actor: TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Facing criticism for the arrest of Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun across the country, the ruling Congress party appears to be firefighting mode now to dispel the impression that the Revanth Reddy government is targeting movie personalities in the State.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the Congress party harbours no animosity towards any film star and has highest regard for the Telugu film industry.

Describing the statements made by BJP leaders over the issue as baseless, he condemned their remarks and attempts to link the matter to the ruling Congress party. The PCC chief clarified that his party holds no grudge against film star Allu Arjun. He also emphasised that Congress played a key role in shifting the film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad. Mahesh Kumar Goud underscored that the rule of law must be followed, irrespective of the circumstances. He explained that a legal case was filed against Allu Arjun following the unfortunate incident where a woman died in a stampede, leading to his arrest and subsequent bail granted by the court. He urged not to relate the case against Allu Arjun to the Congress Party. “A case was filed against the actor in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede at a theatre and the police had initiated action accordingly,” he pointed out.

Over the ongoing investigation into events related to Formula E-race during the BRS regime, he felt that if BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s involvement was proven in any of the irregularities, then law would take its own course.