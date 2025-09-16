Live
Congress’ Historic Commitment to Women’s Welfare Highlighted on Mahila Congress Foundation Day
Khammam: The District Congress Committee celebrated the Mahila Congress Foundation Day with great enthusiasm at the Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, DCC President Puvvalla Durgaprasad said the Congress party has a long-standing legacy of empowering women both socially and politically.
District Mahila Congress President Dobbala Soujanya expressed gratitude to the Congress government for its unwavering commitment to women’s welfare. She noted that since its inception in 1952 and its elevation in 1984 as a frontal organization, Mahila Congress has provided countless women leadership opportunities across India. Senior Congress leaders and party workers participated in the event.
