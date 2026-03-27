Congress hits reset button in Hanumakonda, all committees dissolved

All Congress party committees at various levels in Hanumakonda district were dissolved as part of a major organisational restructuring exercise aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level. The decision was announced by District Congress Committee (DCC) President Inagala Venkatram Reddy, who stated that the move aligned with fresh guidelines issued by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The restructuring was undertaken following directions from State Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC President and MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, and in-charge Secretary Viswanathan Perumal. Party leaders said the decision was intended to revitalise organisational activity and create space for new leadership within the party framework.

As per TPCC instructions, the dissolution covered the DCC executive body, Block Congress Committees, Mandal Committees, Division Committees, Village-level Committees, Booth Committees, and Ward Committees in municipalities across the district.

The move was seen as a comprehensive effort to reassess the party’s organisational structure and improve its effectiveness at all levels.