Congress holds demonstrations over threats on Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: As part of nationwide demonstrations against the objectionable remarks by Union Minister Ravneet Bittu, the Mahila Congress leaders attempted to lay siege to BJP State office. The police foiled an attempt by the leaders to burn effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response to the call given by AICC leadership to hold protest programmes, the scores of Congress leaders also held demonstrations at Gandhi Bhavan holding placards and raising slogans against BJP leadership. Meanwhile the Mahila Congress leaders were taken into custody following their attempt to lay siege to BJP State office.

The Congress leaders expressed their angst over the way both BJP and Shiv Sena leaders were threatening the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Besides lodging of complaints at different police stations across the State, the Congress workers at some places also burnt the effigies. At Gandhi Bhavan, the protest demonstration was led by Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender Reddy and Telangana State Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mettu Sai announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to those who would slay the leaders threatening Rahul Gandhi. The leaders demanded that the BJP leadership which remained silent should act at least now and take action against the leaders instigating the Leader of the Opposition’s assassination.