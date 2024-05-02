Congress in a bind over HC notices to defected MLAs

Hyderabad: With the Telangana High Court issuing notices to BRS MLAs T Venkat Rao and K Srihari, who defected to the Congress recently, the ruling Congress party’s strategy to weaken the main opposition by poaching its MLAs in the ensuing Lok Sabha election may not come to fruition before the deadline of the poll day of May 13 in the state.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the High Court had issued notices to the two BRS MLAs and directed them to respond by June 5. BRS MLA K P Vivekanand sought a direction to the Speaker to act on the disqualification petitions that were sent by registered post and e-mail on April 10.

The court was informed that the petitions had reached the Speaker’s office, and acknowledgment was also furnished to the counsel for the petitioner. Another petition seeking disqualification of BRS MLA Danam Nagender was also pending before the court.

Leaders said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held secret meetings with BRS MLAs and invited them to join the Congress. The three BRS MLAs who joined the ruling party are already facing legal problems as the petitions filed against them were pending in the High Court. “The MLAs are ready to join the Congress but they are worrying about facing legal hurdles in the coming days. All the BRS MLAs who assured the Congress leadership of their joining are now taking more time, fearing their political career may be affected badly in the future in case the courts rule against their joining”, a senior leader said. The leadership is disappointed over the recent developments, which may likely affect the winning prospects of the party in some Lok Sabha segments.