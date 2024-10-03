Congress leader Dharur Ravi demands KTR to apologise

Mahabubnagar: Ina growing controversy, the social media trolling of Minister Konda Surekha has sparked outrage, prompting demands for an apology from BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao.

Dharur Ravi, the TPCC Gadwal constituency social media coordinator, condemned the derogatory posts targeting Surekha, asserting that the incident is not just an affront to her but to all women in Telangana.

Ravi accused BRS activists of engaging in “paranoid” behavior, claiming they are acting without regard for the dignity of a woman in a ministerial position. He announced that Congress workers will gather evidence of the trolling and file formal complaints at police stations across the State.

“This behavior is unacceptable. We will not rest until those responsible for these shameless acts are held accountable,” Ravi stated. He criticised BRS leaders for what he described as cowardly attacks on women leaders, asserting that such actions will carry consequences.

They demanded KTR to appologise to Minister Surekha.