congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy flays CM KCR for remarks

Hyderabad: Congress on Wednesday condemned the comments of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that he has been speaking notwithstanding his stature.



Addressing the media, PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, working president Ponnam Prabhakar, Congress Kisan Cell national vice chairman Kodanda Reddy, MLA T Jagga Reddy and senior leader V Hanumantha Rao condemned the comments of the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media, PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said that in his 30 years political life he has not seen a person like Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that the comments of the Chief Minister were not only an insult to the party but also aimed at him. He wanted to know as to whether the Chief Minister be called as a buffoon for stating that coronavirus could be treated with one paracetamol tablet. He said that the Chief Minister should not forget the passport scam. Uttam said that while salaries of the government employees have been cut, payments of the contractors have been made. He said that it looks like Telangana has been created to allow the family of the Chief Minister to loot the public money.

He wanted to know how the family members of the Chief Minister have been flying in private jets. He said that the Chief Minister need not fear about Congress meeting the Governor.

Uttam said that the Chief Minister has not been mentioning the number of tests done in the State while giving the details of the deaths and positive cases. He said that all the loans have been waived in Rajasthan.

MLA Jagga Reddy said that the Chief Minister lost his balance while addressing the media on Tuesday. He said that the Chief Minister lost his mind as the hunger strike of Congress was a successful.