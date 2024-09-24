Congress Leaders Submit Memorandum to Declare Aiza Sub-Market Yard as Full Market Yard

Gadwal: Congress leaders from Aiza submitted a memorandum to the newly appointed Alampur Market Yard Chairman Doddappa and the committee members, urging the declaration of the Aiza Sub-Market Yard as a full-fledged Market Yard to meet the needs of local farmers.

Aiza, a major mandal in Alampur taluka, has been functioning as a sub-market yard for years. However, given the increasing needs of farmers in the region, Congress leaders submitted the request on behalf of the farming community. Aiza mandal has approximately 45,000 acres of agricultural land, including the RDS canal belt, making it essential to have a nearby market yard for the convenience of farmers.

Under the leadership of Master Sheikshawalachari, the State Congress spokesperson, the Congress leaders handed over the memorandum at Alampur Chowrasta. They requested the committee to pass a resolution and forward it to the District Collector for approval, aiming to declare Aiza as a full Market Yard at the earliest.

Key participants in the event included Councillor Ranamma, District SC Cell Congress President Maddileti, District BC Cell Vice-President Panduranga, State Youth Congress Secretary Firoz, Town Vice-President Krishnareddy, Minority Leader Shalu, and BC Cell Town President Basavaraju.