Live
- Cong's ‘saffron terror’, '26/11 RSS plot’ jibes haunt party amid appeasement politics row
- Allu Arjun, Jackie Shroff call for environmental conservation on Earth Day
- CCI sets the ball rolling for studying AI's impact on market competition
- IPL 2024: Mitchell Marsh to miss remainder of season due to hamstring injury
- District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath received the complaints in the Police Grievance Cell
- Civil Supply Principal Secretary D.S Chauhan held a review meeting on the purchase of rice grain
- CM Siddaramaiah receives a garland made of free bus tickets
- Leading ophthalmologist Dr G. Natchiar conferred Padma Shri
- Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to cross Rs 1 lakh crore threshold in pre-tax profits
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath has made tight arrangements for the Saleswaram fair
Just In
Congress leaders who have completed the arrangements for the Chief Minister's public meeting
"Nagar Kurnool Parliament Congress candidate Dr Mallu Ravi" and MLAs Rajesh Reddy organized the public meeting of the Chief Minister.
Nagarkurnool: "Nagar Kurnool Parliament Congress candidate Dr Mallu Ravi" and MLAs Rajesh Reddy organized the public meeting of the Chief Minister.
Telangana State Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will be the Chief Guest for the nomination process of Congress Parliamentary Candidate "Dr Mallu Ravi" in Nagar Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency on Tuesday 23rd of this month.
After that, they will participate in a "massive public meeting" organized in Bijinepalli Mandal of Nagar Kurnool Constituency.
Assembly venue Assembly arrangements Nagar Kurnool Parliament Congress candidate Dr Mallu Ravi Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochakulla Rajesh Reddy inspected. Speaking on this occasion, Nagar Kurnool Congress Party candidate "Dr Mallu Ravi" urged the Congress workers from 7 constituencies to participate voluntarily and make the assembly a success and remember to cast your vote and give a huge majority in the elections to be held on May 13.