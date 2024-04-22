  • Menu
Congress leaders who have completed the arrangements for the Chief Minister's public meeting

Congress leaders who have completed the arrangements for the Chief Ministers public meeting
"Nagar Kurnool Parliament Congress candidate Dr Mallu Ravi" and MLAs Rajesh Reddy organized the public meeting of the Chief Minister.

Nagarkurnool: "Nagar Kurnool Parliament Congress candidate Dr Mallu Ravi" and MLAs Rajesh Reddy organized the public meeting of the Chief Minister.

Telangana State Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will be the Chief Guest for the nomination process of Congress Parliamentary Candidate "Dr Mallu Ravi" in Nagar Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency on Tuesday 23rd of this month.

After that, they will participate in a "massive public meeting" organized in Bijinepalli Mandal of Nagar Kurnool Constituency.

Assembly venue Assembly arrangements Nagar Kurnool Parliament Congress candidate Dr Mallu Ravi Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochakulla Rajesh Reddy inspected. Speaking on this occasion, Nagar Kurnool Congress Party candidate "Dr Mallu Ravi" urged the Congress workers from 7 constituencies to participate voluntarily and make the assembly a success and remember to cast your vote and give a huge majority in the elections to be held on May 13.

