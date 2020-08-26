Congress lodges police complaint against demolition of mosques in Secretariat

Hyderabad: Hundreds of Congress activists on Tuesday lodged complaints with the Saifabad police station demanding FIR against the demolition of two mosques and a temple on the Secretariat premises.



The TPCC minorities department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, who led the campaign, informed that nearly 500 Congress activists were planning to lodge separate complaints at the police station. "We have lodged fresh complaints demanding registration of a criminal case against Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem and others who are responsible for the demolition of places of worship to facilitate the construction of a new Secretariat building. They were protected under various Central laws.

Therefore, their demolition was totally illegal and those responsible for it must be booked," Sohail said after lodging a complaint at the Saifabad police station. The top leaders included Hyderabad City Congress president M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, Hyderabad Congress minorities department chairman Sameer Waliullah and few others visited the police station. Remaining Congress workers lodged their complaints online owing to the pandemic situation.