Congress ministers meet senior leader Jeevan Reddy Amid Defection Speculation

A meeting between senior Congress leader Jeevan Reddy and state ministers Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman has concluded without a clear resolution, as speculation continues over Reddy’s possible exit from the party.

Reddy, who has reportedly been dissatisfied with the attitude of the party’s senior leadership for some time, is rumoured to be considering a switch to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). In an effort to dissuade him, the ministers held extensive discussions and assured him that the party high command would ensure he receives due prominence within the organisation. However, their efforts appear to have fallen short.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sridhar Babu said they had urged Reddy not to take any hasty decision regarding a potential defection. He added that the party is actively exploring ways to support him and address his concerns, and that the issues raised would be brought to the attention of the leadership and the Chief Minister.

The minister described Reddy as a pillar of strength in the Jagtial region, noting that his influence has been central to the party’s development efforts there. He remarked that Reddy is widely recognised across Telangana and has consistently served as a strong voice for the people, even while in opposition.

Sridhar Babu further stated that several senior Congress figures—including Meenakshi Natarajan, Mahesh Goud, and Uttam Kumar Reddy—had already held discussions with Reddy. According to him, Reddy highlighted a number of issues currently affecting party leaders and cadres, all of which would be conveyed to the high command.

Despite these outreach efforts, uncertainty remains over Reddy’s next move, with no indication yet that he has been fully persuaded to remain within the Congress party.