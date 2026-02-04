Congress MLA challenges opposition to account for past development failures

Waradhanapet MLA K R Nagaraj has criticised the former MLA and leaders of the BJP and BRS, accusing them of indulging in politics based on lies, and said the people of Waradhanapet would teach them a fitting lesson. Speaking at a media conference on Tuesday at the Municipal Election Office, he also announced the names of 12 ward members supported by the Congress Party.

MLA K R Nagaraj alleged that opposition leaders, unable to accept the public support for Congress welfare schemes in Ward No. 12, are spreading falsehoods and baseless propaganda. He said Congress leaders are campaigning door-to-door and receiving strong backing from residents, focusing on households that have benefited from government welfare programmes. He criticised former rulers for not spending on development during their ten-year tenure and contrasted it with Congress achievements in the past two years.

Highlighting tangible development, Nagaraj stated that 143 Indiramma houses and new ration cards have been provided to the poor, and works worth Rs 200 crore, including an Integrated School, a 100-bed hospital, a mini stadium, a Munsif Court, a sub-jail, and a Banjara Bhavan, have been sanctioned. He also reaffirmed that the 100-bed hospital foundation stone was laid based on public opinion and assured its completion.

The MLA further criticised opposition parties for troubling tribals by merging hamlets into municipalities, while Congress fought to convert them into Gram Panchayats.

He highlighted feeder channel repairs during the rainy season and asserted that Congress is delivering genuine justice to weaker sections through its six guarantees. MLA K R Nagaraj appealed to voters to reject opposition propaganda and ensure a decisive victory for all 12 Congress candidates in the upcoming

municipal elections.