Congress MLA Sri Ganesh thanks Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for support in By-election

In a gesture of gratitude, Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Garu thanked Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for his significant contribution in the recent Cantonment by-election. The MLA draped the minister in a shawl and presented him with a flower bouquet at the minister's quarters.

The event was attended by Congress leaders and activists who showed their appreciation for the minister's support during the by-election. The gesture of thanks highlights the unity and cooperation within the Congress party in Cantonment.