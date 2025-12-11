Equities to stay strong in 2026: Kotak Neo

Kotak Securities Ltd (Kotak Neo) unveiled its Market Outlook 2026, signalling optimism for Indian equities and commodities despite global uncertainty. The report spotlights macro trends, sector opportunities and commodity forecasts investors should track in the year ahead.

The Kotak Securities Market Outlook 2026 highlights India’s resilient equity landscape. After a 17% correction from 2024 highs, the Nifty 50 hit a record by end-2025, led by large-caps, autos, banks and metals, while IT and FMCG lagged. Strong domestic inflows offset FPI outflows and buoyed robust primary markets. Nifty earnings are projected to grow 17.6% in FY27E and 14.8% in FY28E, with a base-case target of 29,120 for December 2026. Preferred sectors for 2026 include BFSI, technology, healthcare and hospitality. Gold surged 55% in 2025, silver doubled, while crude softened and base metals stayed firm.