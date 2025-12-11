Indigo cancels nearly 220 flights at 3 major airports

IndiGo on Wednesday cancelled nearly 220 flights at three major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, despite Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers claiming that the airline's operations were back on track.

According to sources, the crisis-ridden airline cancelled 137 flights at Delhi airport and 21 services at Mumbai airport. IndiGo cancelled 61 flights at Bengaluru airport, including 35 arrivals and 26 departures, sources said.

On Tuesday, Elbers claimed that the airline was "back on its feet" and its operations were "stable" even as the government slashed IndiGo's winter flight schedule by 10 per cent or around 220 flights of the nearly 2,200 approved per day.

IndiGo had cancelled 460 flights from six metros alone on Tuesday.

Elbers also said that lakhs of customers have already received their full refunds, without giving any specific numbers, but remained tight-lipped on the issue of compensation to those whose flights were abruptly cancelled, hugely delayed or rescheduled without their consent.