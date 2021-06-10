Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy hits out at government over Covid treatment

Saifabad: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday hit out at the State government, alleging it failed to provide free treatment to all Covid patients.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly point, Reddy alleged that the Central government-sponsored Ayushman Bharat scheme was not being implemented in the State even after entering into an agreement with the Centre

He asserted that lives of the poor in the State were ravaged due to the virus spread. "The State government has not included Covid treatment in Aarogyasri scheme"

The MLC claimed that the government was not taking warnings on the onset of third wave of the virus into consideration.

He demanded a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh to all those who succumbed to Covid.