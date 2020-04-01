Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demands white paper on financial health of Telangana government

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday demanded the government to issue a White Paper on the financial health of the State government.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, the MP said that the government should reveal the amount being spent on controlling coronavirus. He said while the State has gone bankrupt for one week shut down according to the government, what if the lock down continues for weeks together.

He said that the decision of the government to cut the salaries of government employees has frightened the people as they are afraid of the future of the State.

He said that it was ridiculous on the part of the Chief Minister to say that there was deficit in revenue while he boasts that Telangana is a rich State.

He said while the government has announced a salary cut to the employees how it could reconstruct buildings of the Secretariat with a cost of hundreds of crores of rupees.