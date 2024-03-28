Congress names 4 more candidates

Hyderabad: The AICC on Wednesday night cleared four names for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Telangana. Dr Suguna Kumari Chellmala (Adilabad-ST), T Jeevan Reddy (Nizamabad), Neelam Madhu (Medak) Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (Bhongir) figured in the list of candidates.

The CEC (Central Election Committee), which deliberated on eight candidates, found it tough to finalise the names. The CEC will meet once again on March 31 for clearing the remaining four constituencies.

According to party sources, the meeting was attended by top Congress leaders, including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary (org) KC Venugopal. From Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CMs -- Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the latter being the member of CEC.

For most of the key constituencies finding a right candidate was a tough task, while the Bhongir constituency remained amongst the toughest to make a choice.

Earlier during the day, CM Revanth Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have once again made a request to the party high command to field Priyanka Gandhi from Khammam in the upcoming polls.

From Telangana, the AICC has earlier announced nine candidates in two different lists out of a total of 17 seats.