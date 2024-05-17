Congress one-upmanship for votes detrimental to country, poor says Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad : Senior leader and BJP Lok Sabha Chevella constituency candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said here on Thursday that the one-upmanship of the Congress by announcing promises unmindful of the financial situation is detrimental to the State, country and the poor.

Addressing a joint media conference with former Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad chairman K S Ratnam, he said, "Rs 8,000 loan, and Rs 55,000 going to salaries, the government would be left with only about Rs 4,000 to 5,000 crore." With that money, it had to run education, health, roads and others. Yet, the Congress has given an unrealistic promise of waiving Rs 2 lakh farm loan that needs Rs 30,000 crore.

“Unfortunately, a senior leader like Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been in politics for the past 50 years, said the party will give 10 kg of free ration (if it comes to power at the Centre) as against 5 kg given currently by the Centre.

Has the Congress conducted any studies on what they eat and how much they require," he asked. He said the Congress chief lacked basic knowledge or is wantonly misleading people with a one-upmanship attitude, that "if others give 5 kg rice, we will give 10 kg."

Adding the 5 kg free rice per person is given to white card holders, considering each person in a family consumes an average of 200 gm of rice a day, the maximum consumption annually stands at 80 kg. Going by what Kharge promises, it comes to 125 kg. What will they do with the unconsumed rice left, Reddy asked.



He said the Centre or PM Narendra Modi have not made any big ticket promises in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. “The focus in the election manifesto or, what Modi said was, to make India a developed nation by 2047.



However, the Congress is on a spree of promises for short-term political gains to garner only votes and please vote banks. This vote bank politics is detrimental to the Country and to the poor,” he pointed out.



Taking a dig at the State government, Ratnam alleged that the farm sector has been left in doldrums. ‘It has not delivered any of its promises made during the Assembly elections. Besides, it is going on giving new promises for votes, promising everything free’.



‘The farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, bonus on MSP, new pensions, credit line to students, new ration cards, and the list of undelivered promises is long’. He demanded how the government is to repay debts and mobilise funds to meet its promises. Instead of the Congress and the BRS playing the blame game, the government should clarify how it is going to deliver its promises, he added.

