Congress Party Demands Restoration of Ancient Wells in Gadwal

Gadwal : Jogulamba Gadwal district: Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, along with former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, met District Collector B.M. Santosh and submitted a petition regarding the protection and restoration of the historic wells in Gadwal. The meeting was held in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Kottabavi (New Well) in Gadwal.

Sarithamma reaffirmed that the Congress Party had previously safeguarded the Lingambavi and Chukkamma Bavi wells and pledged to continue preserving historic structures in the region. She assured the people of Gadwal that they need not lose hope, as the party is committed to restoring Kottabavi to its original condition.