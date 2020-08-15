Congress party will contest Dubbaka by-polls: TPCC Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday announced that the Congress party would contest the by-elections in Dubbaka assembly constituency.



He was speaking on the occasion of joining of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Secretary Bhavani Reddy into the Congress party at Hyderabad on Friday. Bhavani Reddy had contested the Assembly election from Siddipet constituency in 2018 on TJS ticket which had alliance with the Congress party. He said Bhavani Reddy was highly educated and qualified and she had a bright future in politics. He hoped that her entry would strengthen the Congress party in Siddipet.

Announcing that the Congress party would contest the Dubbaka Assembly by-polls, he asked DCC President Narsa Reddy to take immediate measures to strengthen the party at Mandal level and also convene a constituency-level meeting. He asked the party cadre to gear up for the by-elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed concern over the increase in attacks and atrocities on Dalits across Telangana State. He said a Dalit farmer, Narsimhulu, committed suicide in Gajwel, CM KCR's constituency, after his land was forcibly taken away by the government. Similarly, another Dalit youth committed himself in the police station after he was subjected to harassment by the police men at the instance of ruling TRS leaders. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has remained a mute spectator to the atrocities on Dalits and Girijans in the State.