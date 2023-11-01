Congress poised for victory with 6Gs: Mal Reddy

Rangareddy: The Congress MLA candidate for the Ibrahimpatnam constituency, Mal Reddy Rangareddy, expressed unwavering confidence in the Congress victory due to the announcement of six guarantee schemes.

In a significant political development, leaders and workers from four mandals in Ibrahimpatnam constituency rallied behind the Congress under the leadership of TPCC general secretary, ChilukaMadhusudhan Reddy, ZPTC Mahipal, and other party leaders.

Mal Reddy Rangareddy, addressing the crowd who joined the party during this event, emphasised that the people of the State are poised to usher in the end of the BRS rule. He conveyed his belief that Congress candidates would secure resounding victories, reaffirming the trust people have placed in the party.