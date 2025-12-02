Congress ready for a fight over ‘false’ cases against top leaders: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress party is ready to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for registering false cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) State Executive meeting, the Chief Minister strongly condemned what he called the Modi government's vendetta politics against the Gandhi family.

He said that the money laundering case was booked against the Gandhi family in the National Herald newspaper case, only to divert the attention of people from the ‘Vote Chori’ campaign launched by Rahul Gandhi across the country.

"Gandhi family sacrificed their lives for the country. The Gandhi family started the National Herald newspaper with their own assets and played a key role in the country's freedom struggle. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi worked hard to financially support the families of the National Herald employees," the CM said.

He stated that the Congress party appointed key leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge as board directors and revived the newspaper. He claimed that not a single rupee of the government was used in running the paper. The newspaper was running with the assets inherited by Jawaharlal Nehru, he said.

CM Revanth Reddy said the party was adopting a resolution strongly condemning the illegal cases filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "We are giving a strong message to Narendra Modi that we will stand by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and fight for anything if necessary. It is also everyone's responsibility to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister of India".

Announcing that the State Government will announce huge funds to develop the Osmania University with international standards at the meeting to be held at the Arts College on December 7, the Chief Minister said that the government would unveil the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document at the Global Summit. The vision targets to achieve a 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the development of the states into three regions - core urban region (CURE), Peri Urban Region (PURE) and Rural Agricultural Region Economy (RARE). The government has already decided to shift the polluting industries in the core urban region to the outside of the Outer Ring Road. PURE will be developed inside the Regional Ring Road, and RARE outside the Regional Ring Road.

The Chief Minister termed the proposed dry Port, four more new airports, Hyderabad-Bangalore Greenfield Highway and the bullet train sanctioned by the Union government as game changers.

He appealed to the party leaders to propagate the welfare and development programmes launched by the government at the doorsteps of every family in the state. He claimed that women are expressing happiness with the distribution of Indiramma sarees.

The CM instructed the new district Congress presidents to take responsibility for the distribution of sarees with the coordination of village-level committees. A total of 65 lakh sarees will be distributed in rural areas by December end, while 35 lakh sarees will be distributed to women in urban areas in March 2026.

"Let us have a debate in every village on the welfare and good governance provided by the people’s government," the CM said.

He alleged that the previous government handed over the state with mounting debts and claimed that the Congress government was leading the state towards development against all odds.