Just In
Congress slams KTR for misleading youth on job notifications
Hyderabad: Congress MLC and NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat Narsig Rao lambasted BRS working president KT Rama Rao for misleading the unemployed on the job notifications.
Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, the Congress MLC alleged that the previous BRS government had ignored the unemployed for ten years and didn’t take any measures to resolve the issues related to the job notifications.
“When the BRS government had brought GO 46, the Congress party had opposed strongly, demanding repeal of the GO. As soon as the Congress government came to power in Telangana, a cabinet sub-committee was set up on the issue of Go 46 as it would adversely impact the unemployed youths from rural areas,” he pointed out.
The Congress MLC further stated that the job calendar will be announced after the end of Model Code of Conduct and promised that the State government is
committed to implement every guarantee given to the unemployed during the Assembly elections.
He also challenged KT Rama Rao to come for a debate on the implementation of Congress government’s promises in Telangana.