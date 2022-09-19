Congress slams Sangareddy Collector for comparing KCR with Dr BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Sangareddy Collector A Sharath landed in a controversy after he described Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as 'Abhinava Ambedkar' during the closing celebrations of National Integration Day.

Finding fault with the Collector, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi on Monday said as to how KCR will become 'Abhinava Collector' when he demanded to rewrite Indian Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

"IAS officer insulted Ambedkar by comparing him with KCR," he slammed.

"CM did injustice to Scheduled Tribes (STs) by not implementing the enhanced reservation for the last eight years," Mallu Ravi criticised and came down heavily on KCR for not fulfilling the election promise of allocating 3 acres of land to Dalits and tribals.



The Congress leader said KCR changed the name of BR Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Sujala Sravanthi project and not stood on his assurance of making a Dalit MLA as CM of newly formed Telangana State.

