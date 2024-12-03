  • Menu
Congress Spokesperson Srinivas's Comments Stir Controversy in Jagtial

A political storm has erupted in Jagtial following remarks made by Congress spokesperson Srinivas during the Praja Vijayotsavams.

Jagtial: A political storm has erupted in Jagtial following remarks made by Congress spokesperson Srinivas during the Praja Vijayotsavams. Srinivas’s statement, declaring that Jagtial MLA Sanjay has the full support of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy, has sparked heated debates within party circles.

"Whatever work you need, go directly to Sanjay without hesitation," Srinivas stated, implying that MLA Sanjay is the go-to person for the constituency under Revanth Reddy's leadership. However, this comment has not gone down well with supporters of MLC Jeevan Reddy, leading to widespread discussions and discontent within his camp.

Speculations are rife that Srinivas’s comments were a deliberate attempt to sideline Jeevan Reddy, further fueling tensions within the Congress ranks. Supporters of Jeevan Reddy have expressed dissatisfaction, accusing Srinivas of creating divisions within the party for political gain.

The incident has highlighted the underlying factionalism within the Congress party in Jagtial, raising questions about unity and coordination ahead of upcoming elections. Party leaders are yet to respond to the controversy, and the issue continues to dominate political discussions in the region.

