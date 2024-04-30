Congress spreading false propaganda: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that the Congress party is in a precarious situation in the state and is spreading false propaganda.



He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has nothing to show people and therefore, unleashing false propaganda to deceive people with morphed videos and twisted audio.

Addressing media here on Monday, he said that it is a crime to morph the video of Amit Shah, who is the Union Home Minister of the country and took strong exception to posting the videos on the official social media page of the Congress party.a

He termed the act as a matter of national security. "It is an attempt to disturb the law and order by inciting tension among the people of the weaker sections saying that reservations will be scrapped. Revanth Reddy tried to disturb the peaceful atmosphere. They conspired to create clashes and tried to get political benefits. But people ignored him,” he said.

Terming the statements of the chief minister on BJP and RSS baseless, he said that the RSS chief also made the organisation's stand on reservations clear.

He said that both Revanth and KCR are living a life of lies and spreading false propaganda. “KCR is spreading false propaganda that the Center is diverting the waters of the Krishna River. In fact, it was KCR, who said that only 299 tmc of water is enough in the Krishna waters, and is now blaming the Centre. Further, KCR is speaking in such a way as to hurt the sentiments of Hindus by saying that BJP is getting votes by organising processions with distributing Akshinthalu,” Kishan Reddy said.

He asked KCR as to what happened to his promises of distribution of free fertilisers, the Bayyaram steel factory, reopening of the Nizam sugar factory, unemployment allowance to youth, and KG to PG free education. The BRS has a history of breaking its promises including 3 acres to the Dalits and making a Dalit the first chief minister of the state, he said.