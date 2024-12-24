Congress Stages Protests Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : The Congress party staged protests across Hyderabad today condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made by Union Minister Amit Shah against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Demanding Shah's immediate dismissal, Congress leaders submitted representations to district collectors, urging action against the minister.

The protest began with a symbolic march from the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund to the Hyderabad Collectorate. The march, led by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Mahesh Goud, saw significant participation from party members and Ambedkar followers.

As part of the demonstration, the Congress leaders presented memoranda to the Hyderabad Collector, emphasizing the gravity of Amit Shah's remarks and their potential to harm the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar, a key architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice.

Speaking to the media, TPCC Chief Mahesh Goud stated, "Dr. Ambedkar is a revered figure, and any attempt to tarnish his image will not be tolerated. The Union Minister must be held accountable for his statements."

The protest concluded peacefully, with leaders reiterating their demand for Amit Shah's removal from the Cabinet to uphold the dignity of national leaders like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.