Congress tears KCR's tour to shreds

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress senior leader and AICC spokesperson criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for planning a new political drama in the name of nationwide tour, while neglecting the urgent issues plaguing Telangana farmers.

He highlighted the double standards and indifference of KCR in case of farmers issues, questioning the real intention of TRS supremo behind meeting families of Punjab farmers who lost lives during nationwide protest against farm laws, while turning a blind eye to about 8,400 farmer suicides in Telangana. He demanded the Telangana CM to stop doing petty politics over farmers' issues and immediately address the pressing problems being faced by Telangana farmers.

"During his Deeksha in Delhi, KCR announced that he would procure all the paddy within a week. But it has been more than 40 days and not even 40 per cent of paddy has been procured.

Farmers are facing severe troubles due to unseasonal rains as paddy is getting damaged due to rains. Instead of touring India for personal political ambitions, KCR should immediately focus on completing paddy procurement.

Before offering compensation to Punjab farmers, KCR should first offer Rs 6 lakh as compensation for about 8,400 Telangana farmers who committed suicide in KCR's eight-year-rule according to GO 194," the Congress leader demanded.

KCR has cheated Telangana farmers in every possible way. He is going all the way to Punjab to enact a political drama. But he did not have the heart to console Byagari Narsimulu, farmer from his own Siddipet district, who committed suicide recording it on a selfie video, Sravan said.