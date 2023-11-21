Congress to bring special budget for farmers: Anirudh

Mahabubnagar: “The Congress party is going to bring a special budget for farmers and is going to provide unemployment dole for youth,” said Janampally Anirudh Reddy, Jadcherla Assembly contestant of the party during his dynamic election campaign in Kodgal village of Jadcherla constituency on Monday.

Speaking to the gathering, the Congress contestant alleged that the BRS government has siphoned off more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the name of irrigation projects and pushed the State into deep debt. He lamented against the government during the past 10 years where the youth were left unemployed. “The fiasco of TSPSC exams has ruined the lives of many youth as they are disappointed as their scope for employment has diminished due to growing age,” he said.

“Keeping this in view, the Congress government is going to provide the youth with Rs3,000 per month and help them ensure get employment by releasing yearly job calendar,” he said.