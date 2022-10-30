Congress to fund education sector max: Rahul

Jadcherla: India has the rare distinction of having the highest number of unemployed people and also the world's richest persons, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi on his 4th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana promised that if Congress comes to power, he would ensure that the education sector would get maximum allocation and ensure that each and every individual must get quality education up to postgraduate level. Rahul slammed the TRS government for completely privatizing the education sector and neglecting the higher education sector, wherein the students at degree and PG level are facing various problems due to lack of facilities and faculty in the universities.

"Today in India there are the highest number of unemployed people compared to the last 35 years. Also India has the world's richest people. Whatever they (rich people) want they can do."

"Here the chief minister (K Chandrashekar Rao) and there (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Modi fully support them. These are not political parties but businesses," Gandhi said.

He said he met a mechanical engineering student during his march who now became a delivery boy as the Telangana government allegedly did not reimburse his college fee.

He said the BJP at the Centre is indulging in undemocratic activities and toppling democratically governments by buying MLAs offering crores of rupees to them and by providing contracts, the TRS government is amassing huge sums of illegal money in the form of commissions and kickbacks from the redesigning of various irrigation projects.

Later, Rahul Gandhi halted his yatra for lunch at a function hall near SVS Medical College in Yenugonda village and resumed his yatra again at 4 pm and reached the Jadcherla constituency headquarters at around 6.45 pm and took part in the street corner meeting before reaching Lalitambika temple for the night halt near Gollapally village. On the 4th day, Rahul Gandhi completed a distance of over 20 kilometres from Dharmapur village to Gollapally village in Jadcherla mandal.