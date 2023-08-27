Live
Just In
Congress to have alliance with left in Telangana
Enemy's enemy us my friend. Based on this concept the Telangana Congress Party has started holding negotiations with the leaders of the two left parties CPI and CPM.
This development took place soon after the talks AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had with state incharge Manikrao Thakre and senior party leaders after Chevella meeting.
According to sources CPI leaders are likely to meet Thakre on Sunday. CPM leaders will decide on their moves after discussing the issue within the party on Sunday. CPM leaders are scheduled to meet today.
It is learnt that TPCC is ready to join hands with left parties. Congress and left had joined hands many times in the past aswell and are also partners in I.N.D.I.A an alliance of all opposition parties at the National level.
Congress is understood to have offered two Assembly seats each to the two left parties.
It may be mentioned here that the left has been unhappy as BRS had dumped them and announced a list of 115 candidates.