Congress to launch ‘Talent Hunt’ to pick TPCC media team

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Congress party is set to launch a ‘Talent Hunt’ programme to select official spokespersons, members of the Publicity Cell, and Research and Development teams, who will be part of the TPCC Media Committee.

According to party sources, AICC General Secretary In-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh will attend the Talent Hunt programme

The Talent Hunt will be conducted in multiple stages. In the first phase, Zonal Coordinators, in coordination with the State Nodal Coordinators, PCC President, and State Media Chairman, will initiate the exercise.

In the second phase, a Central Organising Committee will be constituted with members from the PCC and the State Media Department to oversee the programme. The State Media Chairperson will serve as the ex-officio head of the Talent Hunt Organising Committee.

As per the proposed structure, the Organising Committee will comprise the State/UT Nodal Coordinator, Convenor (ex-officio State Media Chairperson), Co-Convenor, Social Media Coordinator, and five to six delegates representing the SC/ST Department, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, OBC Department, Minority Cell, Seva Dal, along with one Regional Coordinator for each region of the State.

Once formed, the Organising Committee will divide the State into four to six geographical regions, with each region comprising four to five districts. PCC Regional Coordinators will be appointed to assist in the statewide implementation of the programme.

The committee will also collect contact details of District Congress Presidents and create dedicated WhatsApp groups to disseminate information about the Talent Hunt. Publicity Volunteers--three to four per district--will be appointed to promote the programme at the grassroots level.

In addition, a Technical Support Unit will be set up under a Technical Support Coordinator, following the principle of appointing one technical member per region. These members will handle digital tasks such as email communication, WhatsApp outreach, Zoom meetings and Google Docs and Sheets for registrations and coordination.

Members from frontal organisations and various INC departments will also be included in the Organising Committee to ensure broad participation in the Talent Hunt programme.

The selection committee will go to cluster points and conduct the selection process in presence of Jai Ram Ramesh. The party will select 15 persons for Spokespersons and 40 to 50 each for Publicity Cell and R&D Cell, it is learnt.

According to sources, the AICC wanted to complete the process by the end of this month. However, with the party busy preparing for the upcoming municipal elections, the Talent Hunt programme is expected to take more time.