Congress to sound poll bugle from Tukkuguda once again

Hyderabad: The state Congress proposes to hold a mammoth public meeting at Tukkuguda, the venue from where it blew the poll bugle for Assembly and announced the six guarantees either on April 3 or 4.

The party feels that Tukkuguda venue would once again prove lucky for them to bag maximum Lok Sabha seats. Party sources said that former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the meeting. The Congress top leadership would release the Telugu version of the party manifesto at the meeting.

Sources said that the party high command is likely to clear the pending list of eight candidates before the meeting. It is also being speculated that some important leaders from BRS may join Congress on that day which could include the GHMC mayor GadwalVijayalakshmi.

It is learnt that this time Sonia Gandhi may not address the gathering. Instead Rahul Gandhi, who had just completed the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, would sound the poll bugle.