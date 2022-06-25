Congress to stage Satyagraha against Centre's policies

Mahbubnagar: The Congress party will stage a Satyagraha against the Central government's corrupt governance in all constituencies in the district, informed DCC general secretary Abdul Siraj Khadri here on Friday.

Slamming the way the Central government is selling Indian Public sector Units (PSUs) to private companies such as the Adanis and Ambanies, Abdul Siraj Khadri said that the Central government led by Prime minister Narendra Modi is selling India to the private companies and acting against the interests of the poor and downtrodden .

"It is unfortunate that the Central government is selling each and every public sector unit established by the Congress party and today the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is putting the country in the hands of big corporates such as Adanies and Ambanies," said Khadri.

Citing an example, Abdul Khadri said that the Central government had handed over the Defense deal of buying Raphael Fighter aircraft to a just two months old inexperienced company of Anil Ambani as against Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India's Public Sector Unit.

While addressing the media, the Congress leader also slammed the Central government for increasing the fuel prices including petrol, diesel and cooking gas and heavily burdening the common people with very high fuel prices.

"Today the fuel prices of petrol and diesel have reached over Rs. 100. Similarly with hiking the central taxes, the LPG prices have crossed over Rs. 1000 and the people have been deprived of the subsidies they were receiving on the cooking gas. Even though the crude oil prices have steeply fallen from $ 140 to $ 75 and $ 50, the central government is not reducing the taxes and continues to keep the fuel prices high causing deep holes into the pockets of the common man. If the government wishes it can reduce the fuel prices to just Rs. 70-75 per liter. But they are deliberately keeping the fuel prices high and troubling the poor and common man," said the DCC general secretary.

He said a satyagraha would be held in all constituencies across the state on May 27 from 10 am to 1 pm and protest against the Central government's corrupt rule in the country.

He called upon the Congress party workers to participate in the programme on a large scale and make the programme a success.