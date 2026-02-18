Congress top brass to hold meeting with CM, party leaders

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lead a delegation of state Congress leaders to New Delhi on February 19 for a crucial meeting with the party high command. The meeting has been convened by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) to deliberate on the changing political landscape in Telangana, strengthen the party organisation, and outline future activities following the formation of the Congress government in the state.

As part of a series of review meetings with leaders from various states, the Congress high command will meet the Telangana delegation on the morning of February 19 and later hold discussions with the Maharashtra Congress leadership the same evening.

Along with the Chief Minister, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, several senior cabinet ministers, party leaders and state Congress affairs In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan will participate in the review meeting. The delegation is scheduled to reach Delhi on the morning of February 19 and hold a special meeting with Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal. However, the Chief Minister will go to Delhi on February 18 after attending Mumbai Climate Week in Mumbai. He went to Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Sources said the Telangana leadership will submit a detailed report on the party’s grassroots position after more than two years in the office. The high command is expected to review the implementation of welfare schemes, particularly the rollout of the Congress party’s guarantees, and assess the overall performance of the state government.

The discussions are also likely to focus on strengthening the party structure at the grassroots level, enhancing coordination between the government and the organisation, and filling pending nominated posts. Rahul Gandhi is expected to provide guidance on countering opposition criticism and devising strategies for upcoming elections.

With the Congress securing a majority of municipalities, corporations, and wards in the recent municipal elections, the leadership is expected to deliberate on preparations for the forthcoming local body (ZPTC and MPTC) polls while sustaining the current momentum and enthusiasm within the party ranks.

Party circles indicate that the outcome of the Delhi meeting may have implications for the Telangana Cabinet. Speculation is rife about possible changes or new inductions, and clarity is expected on the long-pending Cabinet expansion.