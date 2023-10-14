Congress trying to win polls with illgotten money: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the money seized by the Income Tax department sleuths in Karnataka was supposed to be spent in Telangana. Addressing a press conference in Medak, he said that while there was a 40 per cent commission government in Karnataka in the past, now there is a 50 per cent commission government. Crores of rupees were found in the IT raids on the Congress leaders in Karnataka.

The Congress is trying to spend the money earned illegally in Telangana during the elections. The Congress leaders are trying to win the elections by spending this money, said Harish Rao. The BRS leader alleged that the Contractors’ Association President Ambikapati used to take 40 per cent commission then but he is now taking 50 per cent commission and his wife Ashwathama was the Congress corporator.

The raid was carried out in the presence of both these persons and Rs 42 crore was unearthed, said Rao suspecting that this money was collected from the contractors to transfer into Telangana in the name of Telangana tax. The Congress leaders should answer this, demanded Harish Rao.