Congress vows to fight for people's issues

Rangareddy: TPCC State general secretary Veerlapalli Shankar said that he will bear any hardships to serve people. As part of Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra, the Padayatra was undertaken by Congress leaders on a large scale in Appareddyguda, Veerlapalli, Nagarkunta and Majid Mamidipalli of Nandigama mandal in Shadnagar constituency on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Veerlapalli Shankar said that the Congress party should come to power if there is to be development in the constituency. Revanth Reddy under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi is working to achieve his ambition. He said that the Congress party has come forward to address the sufferings of the people who were cheated by BRS government. He said that the first duty is to know the problems and difficulties of all and solve them.

If the Congress party comes to power, two lakh loans will be waived off and Indiramma houses will be built again for those who have no houses. He assured that Rs.12,500 will be given to every poor family under employment guarantee. He expressed confidence that the Congress party will win and come to power this time. The people of the respective villages, activists, presidents of the respective mandals, officials of various departments and others participated in this programme.