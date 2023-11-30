Congress ‘war-room’ puts close watch on poll activity

Hyderabad: With the ‘D’ Day having arrived, the Congress war-room witnessed frenzied activity on Wednesday.

Discussions on micromanagement of the polls, giving instructions to the ground level party activists and leaders and constant communication with constituency in-charges giving last minute instructions was witnessed throughout the day.

As information from various constituencies poured in, leaders were seen making quick assessment, sometimes in cheerful mood and sometimes displaying nervousness. They were seen giving directions to party rank and file where they were not so comfortable and were advising the party workers on how to handle the situation.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy who took stock of the situation gauged the party’s winning chances in different constituencies and analysed the trends across different segments. He told the candidates to remain composed and turn adversities into advantage. Some leaders were seen giving necessary tips to such candidates. They emphasised on the need to mobilise the voters and see that they go to the polling booth. There should be no laxity in this regard, the state leaders told the party in-charges.



Candidates were instructed to keep tight vigil at booth level. They were asked to streamline all their efforts and utilise all the available resources before the polling begins. Everything from booth level to top level should be under their watchful eyes, he instructed.

On the day of polling, beginning from early morning when the Mock-Poll begins till the time the sealed EVM boxes are shifted to strong rooms, the rank and file of the party was asked to keep be alert. The TPCC had categorised the constituencies as A, B and C based on the winning chances for optimum utilisation of the resources.

All workers have been asked to remain on the ground 24x7 till the polling ends and EVMs were sent to strong rooms. Revanth Reddy said the fact that large number of voters were going to their hometown to cast their votes indicates that the winds were blowing in favour of the Congress.