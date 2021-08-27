Congress will make Dalit the CM in Telangana says MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Bhongir : Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday fired salvos at CM KCR and stated that Dalit Bandu scheme was introduced purely in view of forthcoming Huzurabad by-election. He was taking part in Dalit- Girijan Dandora Deeksha held at Rampur village of Turkapally mandal in the district

Speaking on the occasion, he said that along with party cadres and supporters, he would obstruct CM KCR during his next visit to his adopted village Vasalamarri.

He alleged that KCR adopted Vasalamarri to lay road to Yadagirigutta from his farm house on the directions of his personal astrologers and Vastu guides

Stating that KCR cheated Dalits with false promises of making a Dalit the CM of Telangana and providing a three-acre agriculture land to landless poor Dalits, he assured that Congress would make Dalit the CM of the State by winning in the next assembly elections.

Komatireddy demanded that the state government implement Girijana Bandu besides Dalit Bandu in the interests of SCs and STs in the State and added to adopt whole Aleru constituency so that every part of the constituency would develop in all aspects.

He called upon the people of the state to unite to restore the self-respect of Telangana which was being undermined by the CM.

Congress party Aleru constituency in-charge Beerla Illaiah, party women wing district president Neelam Padma, MPPs Cheera Srisailam, Gandamalla Ashok and Mangamma, party SC cell state convener Neelam Venkata Swamy, ST cell district president Baskar Naik and party leaders and workers participated in the programme.